Neet Exam 2020 - Registration, Application Form, Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Details

The upcoming NEET exam has invited a lot of applications of the students from the medical stream. National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the year 2020 will be conducted by National Testing Agency NTA. This NEET exam 2020 is scheduled for May 3, 2020. The main purpose of NEET Exam 2020 is for the admissions of MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses. The admission is mainly for the medical or dental colleges which are operated under the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. The registration process has already started since December 2, 2019.

Application Form

The application form for NEET exam 2020 released on December 2. The last day for submitting the application form is on January 06, 2020. The online application form was released on the official website of NEET exam 2020. The payable fees for the candidates in the General category was ₹1500, for General-EWS/OBC-NCL was ₹1400 and for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender was only ₹800.

Admit Card

The official website of NEET will release the admit cards on March 27, 2020. The candidates are supposed to download the admit cards from the official website. For downloading the admit cards, the candidates will have to enter their unique registration number and a password which has been assigned to them. The candidates will then be able to download their admit card. The admit card will have all the details like exam centre, exam timing. The candidates will not be able to appear for the examination without an admit card.

Exam Date

The NEET Exam 2020 will be held on May 3. The duration of the examination is 180 minutes that is 3 hours. The timing of the examination will be from 02.00 pm to 05.00 pm. The candidates are also supposed to carry one passport size photograph to the exam centre. The picture should be the same one which was uploaded on the online application form.

