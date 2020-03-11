ISRO Yuvika Result 2020 - Provisional List Of Selected Candidates Declared

ISRO Indian Space Research Organization has announced the result for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme online. The candidates will be able to check their ISRO YUVIKA Result for the year 2020 on the official website of Indian Space Research Organization. In order to check the results of the Yuva Vigyani Karyakra or the ISRO Young Scientist Programme candidates are supposed to enter the login details on the official website. Candidates can check the results on the official website of ISRO.

The final selection list has been declared

Candidates who are looking for the ISRO Yuvika Result for 2020 should note that the selection list has been published today. The list may also change after the verification of the certificates. According to the detail of ISROM, the final selection list consists of the names of a total of 113 candidates. This list will be released after verifying the certificates. The candidates whose names have been shortlisted in the provisional selection list will be required to upload the 8th class mark sheet in the PDF Format on the Yuvika Portal on ISRO website. The portal where the candidates will have to upload the mark sheet will be available to the candidates from March 16, 2020, onwards. The last date to upload the certificate will be on March 26, 2020.

Check out the list here Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA 2020

How to check the ISRO YUVIKA result for 2020

To access the ISRO YUVIKA Result the candidates will have to log onto the official examination portal. The candidates will have to follow some simple steps to reach the result page. Follow these steps.

Visit the official website of ISRO

The candidate will have to look for the ISRO YUVIKA portal on the official website

The candidates will then have to find the link for ISRO YUVIKA provisional selection list on the home page.

After clicking on the link, a pdf file will open

The candidate can then check their selection by using the search function.

