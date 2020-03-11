JEE Main Registration 2020 Will Close On March 12; Last Day Remaining For The Registration

Joint Entrance Exam JEE Main exam registration deadline was March 6, 2020, earlier. But now the deadline has been extended until March 12, 2020. There is only one day left for the registrations post which the candidates will not be able to register for the JEE mains. The National Testing Agency had declared a new deadline for JEE Main Registrations. The JEE Main Registrations are concerned with some of the Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc for the academic year 2020-2021.

Also Read: JEE Main Registration Deadline Extended Till March 12

Also Read: JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released

Last day for registrations is on March 12, 2020

Registration window was scheduled to be closed on March 6 at 11.50 pm. But according to the new scheduled the students will be able to apply for the JEE Main Registration from March 6 to March 12, 2020. The link will also be active until 5 pm on March 12. So now only one day is remaining for the registration window to close. The students will be able to register their names for the exam until 5 pm on March 12, 2020.

Following this structure, the candidates will be allowed to change the particulars in their applications by paying an additional amount. Earlier, the facility was available from March 8 to March 12. But now the facility will be available on March 13, which is when the candidates will be able to edit their applications till March 16.

The one-time facility has been extended in order to help the candidates to avoid any hardships. The candidates have also been informed regarding the corrections if any. It is informed that the candidates are supposed to undertake the corrections very carefully as they will not be given any further chances. The candidates can also go through the official notification which is available on the official website of Joint Entrance Exam.

How to register for the JEE Main exam

The candidates will have to follow some simple steps to apply for the Joint Entrance Exam.

The candidate will have to visit the official website of Joint Entrance Exam.

When the link is opened, the candidate can select the Application Form For JEE Main April 2020 option which is available.

A new page will open, and the candidate will either have to register on the site.

Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Shortlisted For Assistant Professor Of Microbiology Post

Also Read: JIPMER Result 2020 For Group B And C Declared On The Official Website