NLC Recruitment 2020: Here Are Important Details For The Post Of Industrial Trainee

NLC Recruitment 2020 has announced free jobs alert for the freshers and also for the experienced candidates. The candidates can get apply with the help of the direct official link. The NLC Recruitment has announced the vacancies for 56 Industrial Trainee for the year 2020 to 2021 in Cuddalore. The interested candidates who are searching for NLC jobs, 2020 are supposed to check the official website. The last date to apply for the NLC recruitment is on March 26, 2020.

Term and Monthly Stipend

The term of engagement for the post of Industrial Trainee is for a period of 12 months from the date of joining. The monthly stipend which is payable to the trainees is ₹22,000/- per month.

Eligibility to apply for the NLC Recruitment

According to requirements of qualifications, the candidate is supposed to pass in the intermediate examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The upper age limit is not supposed to be more than 28 years as on March 01, 2020. The upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. The people with disabilities are also entitled to relaxation of upper age limit by 10 years.

Method of selection

Selection of the candidates depends upon the percentage of marks secured by them in the Intermediate examination of CA / CMA.

Steps to apply for NLC Recruitment 2020

The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post will have to apply online. The candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of the mandatory certificates like

Recent passport size photo

Scanned image of candidates signature

Proof of date of birth ie birth certificate or HSC mark sheet

Copy of Aadhar card

Proof for possessing notified Qualifications

