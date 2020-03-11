NLC Recruitment 2020: Here Are Important Details For The Post Of Industrial Trainee

NLC Recruitment 2020 has announced free jobs alert for the freshers and also for the experienced candidates. The candidates can get apply with the help of the direct official link. The NLC Recruitment has announced the vacancies for 56 Industrial Trainee for the year 2020 to 2021 in Cuddalore. The interested candidates who are searching for NLC jobs, 2020 are supposed to check the official website. The last date to apply for the NLC recruitment is on March 26, 2020.
Also Read: Punjab Patwari Recruitment For 2020 Has Begun; Check Details About Payscale, Age Limit
Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Shortlisted For Assistant Professor Of Microbiology Post
According to requirements of qualifications, the candidate is supposed to pass in the intermediate examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The upper age limit is not supposed to be more than 28 years as on March 01, 2020. The upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. The people with disabilities are also entitled to relaxation of upper age limit by 10 years.
Also Read: JIPMER Result 2020 For Group B And C Declared On The Official Website
Also Read: JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released