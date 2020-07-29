Odisha 10th Result 2020: BSE Odisha 10th Result Declared At Bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially declared the results of Odisha Board Class 10 examination 2020. The declaration of the BSE Odisha 10th results has been highly awaited by the students since the completion of the Board exams in March. The BSE Class 10th results have been released online for all the students who appeared in the exam. Students can check their results using their Odisha BSE admit cards.

Students can access their Odisha Matric Result 2020 by visiting the official website and entering their roll number and other essential details. In addition to this, a direct link to the exam name board exam results has also been provided on this page so that students are able to access it with ease.

BSE Odisha Exam Results 2020 pass Percentage and overview

In the year 2020, a total of 5.34 lakh students had registered for the Odisha class 10 examination. A total of 78.76% of students have passed the examination. Girls outshine boys in Odisha exam. Of the total 2,62,738 girl students, 2,15,368 have passed the exam this year with a pass percentage of 81.98%. Of the 2,47,451 boys, 1,92,501 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 77.8%

In the year 2019, a total of 5,61,079 students had registered for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage for the exam in 2019 was 70.78%. The exam results in 2019 were declared in the month of May. However, this year it was delayed due to the Coronavirus situation by over almost two months.

How to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020'

Step 3: Login by submitting the required details and click on 'submit' button

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

How to BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 via SMS

Apart from websites, students can check their result via SMS as well. All they need to do is type RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263.

Meanwhile, according to a media report, Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government will award Rs 5,000 each to the top 100 students.

The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students. The scheme was launched last year for the student of Class 10th. A total of 100 students will be selected by the government from each block and municipal corporation, 50 from each municipality and 20 from each NAC to provide the benefit of the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship.

