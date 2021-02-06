BSEB DElEd Special Exam 2019 To Be Held In April, Exam Dates Announced

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the revised dates for D.El.Ed (special) exams 2020. BSEB will conduct the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (D.El.Ed) from April 6 to 10, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 17 to 21, 2021 but had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons. A detailed schedule for the exam will be released in due course of time.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Friday said in a press release that the dummy admit card for Bihar DElEd exam will be uploaded on Monday, February 8. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to download the BSEB DElEd dummy admit card 2020 is February 18.

How to download BSEB DElEd Dummy Admit Card

Principals of colleges will have to log in using their ID and password to download the Bihar Board DElEd dummy admit card for their students. Any mistake/error in the dummy admit card has to be corrected by the students. Principals will make the required rectification in the details filled in the form online before the deadline. Principals can also complete the payment of registration fee before February 18, if not done already.

BSEB will conduct the special examination for candidates of the affiliated private colleges of Bihar, for the training session 2017-19 who could not appear for the exam or have failed in the exam that was conducted in the year 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, BSEB declared the results for D.El.Ed (face to face) first-year and second-year examinations 2020. Bihar Board had conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam for first-year students of 2019-21 session from December 2 to 9, 2020. BSEB D.El.Ed second-year exam for the session 2018-20 was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2020.

(Image source: PTI)