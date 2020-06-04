BSEH Result 2020: BSEH 10th Result 2020 Will Be Declared On June 8

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced that the BSEH result 2020 for class 10th will be declared on June 8, 2020. The chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), Jagbir Singh was recently involved in a media interaction where he made this announcement. The BSEH class 10 result will be declared online on the official website of the board.

BSEH 10th result 2020

During his media interaction, Board chairman Jagbir Singh said that the BSEH 10th result 2020 is ready. Average marks will be given to the remaining papers like science. Talking about the BSEH result 2020 for class 10 he said that the results will be out by around 4-5 PM on June 8, 2020. He further added that science papers will be organized for those students who are not satisfied with their average score. These exams will be held somewhere between July 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020. The decision to announce the HBSE 10th result 2020 comes as a relief to all the students who had given the exam and were awaiting their results.

During the current lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic situation in India, parents and students of BSEH board were confused about the exams and BSEH result 2020 of class 10. The major confusion regarding the exam and results was about the pending board exam for secondary students. As the lockdown was imposed in India in March, the BSEH board had conducted the exam for several subjects of class 10. The remaining papers like science were still pending as the board had to cancel the exams keeping the safety of students in mind.

Along with confirming the HBSE result 2020 date for class 10 students, the board has also confirmed that the pending exams for subjects like science will be held in July. The board will make the announcement regarding this pending exam at least 10 days prior to commencement. All the students are advised to regularly check the official website of BSEH org to know all the latest updates and news regarding the exams and results.

How to check BSEH 10th result 2020 online