CTET Admit Card 2020 Download And Other Details You Need To Know About The Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam on July 5, 2020. On the official website of CTET, the link for correction in application forms is active. Those candidates who have already applied for the CTET exam can make the necessary changes in their application form. Here is everything you need to know about CTET admit card and the CTET exam.

Also Read | UP Board Class 10 & Class 12 Exam Results To Be Declared On June 27, 2020: UP DyCM Sharma

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted in two different levels, Paper – I and Paper-II. The CTET exam is held for all the aspiring candidates who want to make their career in teaching. The Paper – I will be held for those who want to be the teacher of Classes 1st to 5th and Paper – II is held for those who want to become a teacher of Classes 6th to 8th. The qualification of CTET is essential to all the candidates who want to become a teacher in government or private schools. Those candidates who qualify the CTET exam become eligible to apply in any central schools through their recruitment drive.

Also Read | SSC Exam Date: The Dates For SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF Exams Announced

Important dates about CTET admit card and CTET exam

Starting date of CTET application form – January 24, 2020

Last date to fill the application form of CTET – March 9, 2020

CTET Admit Card release date – June 2020 (Expected)

CTET exam result – July 2020 (Expected)

Release date of CTET certificate – August 2020 (Expected)

Also Read | Assam Board HSLC Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 6; Know All The Details Here

CTET Admit Card 2020 download steps

To download the CTET Admit Card a candidate needs to follow these steps

Go to the official website of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in

Click on the link of ‘Download Admit Card’.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Download the CTET Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read | ICAI CA Exam Centre Change For July 2020 To Begin From June 7, 2020

CTET Exam schedule

The CTET Paper – 1 and Paper – II are conducted in two shifts. Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours with 150 marks each. Paper – I will be conducted in the morning shift of 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The candidates who have applied for CTET exam which will be held in July are advised to regularly check the official website to know all the latest updates and news regarding the exam.