The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BSF SI recruitment 2020 And Vacancy: 317 Vacant Positions Listed On BSF Official Website

Education

All about BSF SI Recruitment 2020 and all the important details that the candidates need to know while applying. List of all the positions for BSF SI vacancy.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bsf si recruitment 2020

BSF SI Recruitment 2020: Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF)  invited online applications for recruitment of sub-inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. BSF SI Recruitment 2020, Border Security Force has started collecting the applications for the posts of Sub Inspector that is Master, Engine Driver and Workshop, as well as Head Constable - Master, Engine Driver and Workshop and CT-Crew. Under these posts, a total of 317 people will be appointed. BSF SI recruitment 2020 positions will be filled on the basis of direct recruitment. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts of BSF SI recruitment 2020 have to apply. The last dates for filing the applications for BSF SI recruitment 2020 is on March 16 2020. 

Also Read: BSF States 'You Will Be Missed!' Paying Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-yr Anniversary

Also Read: BSF To Be Armed With Anti-drone System At IB Soon

Vacancy details for BSF SI Recruitment 2020

  • SI (Master)-05
  • SI (Engine Driver)-09
  • SI (Workshop)-03
  • HC (Master)-56
  • HC (Engine Driver)-68
  • Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine)-07
  • Electrician-02
  • AC Technician-02
  • Electronics-01
  • Machinist-01
  • Carpenter-01
  • Plumber-02
  • CT (Crew)-160

Also Read: OPSC Recruitment Roll-list Has 737 Candidates Eligible For The OJC Main Exam

Eligibility to apply for BSF SI vacancy

  1. The applicants are required to have passed the 10th class.
  2. The candidates should be physically fit.
  3. The candidates will have to clear a written examination which is followed by a physical standard test, medical test and interview. 

What is the application fee for BSF SI recruitment 2020?

  • The application should be accompanied by a demand draft or postal order of the mentioned fees.
  • For constable post, the fees are ₹200/- and for the SI post, the fees is ₹100/-

What is the age limit for BSF SI recruitment 2020?

  • The applicants for SI (Master and Engine Driver) are supposed to between the age of 22 years to 28 years.
  • The age limits for other posts are required to be between 20 to 25. 

Also Read: Light Drone Recovered Near International Border In Jammu; Probe By BSF Underway

Also Read: SSC CGL Cut Off 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Exam

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
DELHI: CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
TRUMP EVADES DIRECT RESPONSE ON CAA
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MALANG BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER