BSF SI recruitment 2020 And Vacancy: 317 Vacant Positions Listed On BSF Official Website

BSF SI Recruitment 2020: Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) invited online applications for recruitment of sub-inspector and constable. Interested candidates can apply online at bsf.gov.in or bsf.nic.in. BSF SI Recruitment 2020, Border Security Force has started collecting the applications for the posts of Sub Inspector that is Master, Engine Driver and Workshop, as well as Head Constable - Master, Engine Driver and Workshop and CT-Crew. Under these posts, a total of 317 people will be appointed. BSF SI recruitment 2020 positions will be filled on the basis of direct recruitment. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts of BSF SI recruitment 2020 have to apply. The last dates for filing the applications for BSF SI recruitment 2020 is on March 16 2020.
