UPPSC PCS Result 2019 Toppers List: Vishal Saraswat Tops The Exam; See Full List Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the UPPSC PCS result 2019 on February 17. The final result of the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019 was released on the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has now released the list of final selected candidates. The UPPSC PCS result 2019 topper list was declared after the final results were declared on the website. Vishal Saraswat from Mathura has topped the examination this year. For all the people who are wondering about the UPPSC PCS result 2019 and the UPPSC PCS topper name, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPPSC PCS result 2019 topper list

This year the examination is topped by Vishal Saraswat from Mathura who is followed by Yugantar Tripathi from Prayagraj on the second spot. Poonam Gautam of Lucknow has bagged the third spot while Kunal Gaurav of Muzaffarpur is at the fourth spot. Priyanka Kumari from Kashiram Nagar has secured the fifth position in the UPPSC PCS result 2019 topper list. In the top 10 candidates, there are 4 female and 6 male candidates.

Among the top 10 candidates, Abhishek Kumar Singh of Mau is sixth, Sachin Singh seventh of Jaunpur, Neelam Yadav of Delhi eighth, Siddharth Pathak of Varanasi is ranked ninth and Delhi's Vikalp is at the tenth spot. Some of the candidates have been selected provisionally in the list of 434 candidates and have been indicated in the official UPPSC notification too. Such candidates are required to submit the desired documents in the stipulated time. If a candidate fails to do so, their candidature will be cancelled. Here is a look at the UPPSC PCS topper name, roll number and their category.

Top 20 candidates in the UPPSC PCS result 2019 topper list

Vishal Saraswat Yugantar Tripathi Poonam Gautam Kunal Gaurav Priyanka Kumari Abhishek Kumar Singh Kunwar Sachin Singh Neelam Yadav Siddhartha Pathak Vikalp Akhilesh Kumar Yadav Vikram Singh Raghav Udit Narayan Sengar Ankit Kumar Ila Prakash Rishabh Pundeer Kartikeya Singh Anshuman Singh Akhilesh Singh Yadav Harshita Tiwari

For the official UPPSC notification about the UPPSC PCS result 2019 topper list, click HERE

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had declared the main examination results on December 24. A total of 811 candidates were declared successful in the result. The selected candidates then appeared for the interview round which was held from January 28 to February 4. After their interview, 434 candidates were selected in the recently declared UPPSC PCS result 2019. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 453 vacancies.

Image Credits: Shutterstock