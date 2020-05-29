CAGDI Recruitment 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Vacancies

Kendriya Krishi Vikas Sansthan (Central Agricultural Development Institution) has released notifications pertaining to the opening in its several offices across India. The CADGI recruitment 2020 has announced the form filling dates and the final dates for the vacancies. The individuals qualified for the post will have to apply with thorough documents and formality checks.

More about CAGDI as mentioned in the official website

The website of CAGDI reads, “The Central Agricultural Development Institution (CAGDI) aims to double or other increased income of Indian Farmers and boosting Indian Economy Growth or GDP on a global level. It aims at implementing Central/State Governments and CAGDI Schemes or Joint schemes, for Farmers and Skilled/Semi-skilled/Non-skilled Labours of India.” CAGDI provides investment policies, training programmes, payback policies specially directed to help farmers. Furthermore, it also acts as a guide to any farmers thinking fo expanding the business.

Also Read | GSFC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat State Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd Hiring Details

CAGDI recruitment 2020 updates and more

The application has been called for over 2167 vacancies in investment and marketing division. The official notification has been released on its own website. The link is jobs.cagdi.in. For filling the forms, the last date is June 25, 2020. CADGI has released a detailed guideline for the openings on its website.

Also Read | Police Recruitment 2020: All-India Openings In Police Departments, Eligibility, Last Date

CAGDI recruitment 2020 posts and payment schemes

There are over 1036 posts for the post of business representative in CAGDI recruitment 2020. The payment per month for the business representative is ₹16680 as mentioned in the notification. Another 996 posts for the Assistant investment managerial post, the payment for the same per month is ₹20500. For the chief investment officer, there are 36 post, the payment for the same is ₹45000 and finally, for the post of an investment manager, there are 99 posts in CAGDI recruitment 2020. The payment for the investment manager is about ₹38000.

Also Read | VMC Recruitment 2020: 577 Vacancies For Vadodara Municipal Corporation Is Out

Important things to note before CAGDI recruitment and form-filling

The age of the individual must be anything between 18 to 35 years of age and not below 18 or above 35. The selection process is a direct interview and screening method. Anyone filling the form must know that there are no application fees involved for filling the form. Anyone irrespective of male or female gender can apply for the post. Interested candidates must fill in the forms before the due date and send the updated resume for the same.

Also Read | CIMFR Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For Technical Assistant Vacancies In Dhanbad