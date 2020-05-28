VMC Recruitment 2020: 577 Vacancies For Vadodara Municipal Corporation Is Out

Vadodara Municipal Corporation has released a notification two days ago inviting applications for 577 vacancies for its Field Worker and Public health worker posts for its Health main office department. The last date for these posts is on or before May 31. Check the official notification from the official website of Vadodara Municipal Corporation- https://vmc.gov.in/OnlineRecruitment/Recruitment.aspx

Here is the official notification in Gujarati as well.

VMC recruitment 2020 for 577 vacancies

Field Worker vacancy in VMC Recruitment 2020 - The last date to apply for the Field Worker vacancy is on/before 31-05-2020. There are 379 vacancies for Health main office department of VMC, Vadodara, Gujarat. Those who have passed the 8th standard are eligible for applying.

Public Health Worker vacancy in VMC Recruitment 2020 - The last date to apply for the Field Worker vacancy is on/before 31-05-2020. There are 198 vacancies for Health main office department of VMC, Vadodara, Gujarat. Those who have passed the 12th standard are eligible for applying.

Instructions to fill the VMC recruitment form

Since the instructions for filling the exam form water written in Gujarati, do take help of someone who knows the Gujarati script before filling the form. The candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying.

Visit the website at https://vmc.gov.in/recruitment.aspx

Click on the option "Apply Online" to open the Online Application Form.

Candidates are advised to verify every field filled in the application as no modifications are allowed once the Submit button is clicked.

Filling of the Application fee indicates successful registration.

Candidates would receive the confirmation of their successful registration by SMS / e-mail after successfully submitting their Online Application Form.

It is essential that the correct mobile number and e-mail address is provided for receiving the registration confirmation.

Application form should be printed out and saved for further process.

After the exam is conducted, the results will be uploaded on the VMC official website itself. Click on the results tab after the tentative date of the results are out and the recruitment list would be mentioned in this space itself.

