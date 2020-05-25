Calicut University MA, B. Arch Results And Latest Notifications And Updates

Calicut University recently released new notifications regarding Calicut University results on its official website. The Calicut University released results of several Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses on the website. The courses whose results were declared by Calicut University are BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom.

Also Read | Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 177 Posts Of Doctors & Paramedics

Calicut University result

I Semester M.A. Functional Hindi And Translation (University Departments) Examination 11/2019 - Result released on May 19, 2020.

I Semester M.A. Hindi (University Departments) Examination 11/2019 - Result released on May 19, 2020.

II Semester M.A. Journalism And Mass Communication (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2019 - Result released on May 15, 2020.

II Semester Master Of Communication And Journalism (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2019 - Result released on May 15, 2020.

VI Semester B.Arch Supplementary Examination, April 2019(04 Scheme) - Result released on May 12, 2020.

VI Semester B.Arch Regular/Supplementary Examination April 2019(12 Scheme) - Result released on May 12, 2020.

III Semester M.A. Arabic (University Departments) Examination 11/2019 - Result released on May 11, 2020.

Also Read | East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 663 Paramedical And GDMO posts

How to see the Calicut University result 2020

Open the official website for Calicut University result, http://results.uoc.ac.in/

After going on the link, the list of courses like BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom will be displayed on the page.

Select the desired course by clicking on it.

Enter your register number and security code and click on get results.

Check the data and download the Calicut University result for future use.

Also, take one print out of the result for safety purposes and future use.

Check all the results here

Also Read | JEE Application Window Re-opens For Candidates Willing To Appear In JEE Mains 2020

Also Read | GSEB Result 2020: The Results Of Arts And Commerce Stream Will Not Be Declared On May 19

Calicut University notification

Calicut University recently released a notification of a new time table for some exams. The revised time table is for fourth-semester exams of M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./ M.S.W./ M.C.J/ M.T.T.M/ MBE /MTHM Regular/ Supplementary/ Improvement (CUCSS - PG) Examinations. The exams were originally scheduled to commence from March 30, 2020. The exams are now rescheduled and will start on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The Calicut University notification is available on the official website of Calicut University, https://www.uoc.ac.in/.