JEE Application Window Re-opens For Candidates Willing To Appear In JEE Mains 2020

The National Testing Agency has recently opened up the JEE application process. The online process of JEE application is for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. The candidates who have not yet applied can now apply online on the official website. The one-time re-application window of JEE application is for those candidates who were scheduled to join colleges of abroad but are now reconsidering their plans due to the current situation of a pandemic around the world.

Also Read | GSEB Result 2020: The Results Of Arts And Commerce Stream Will Not Be Declared On May 19

The National Testing Agency recently released the official notice regarding the same on the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The subject of the notice reads as, “Last opportunity for submission of Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020.” The re-application window is for those who now want to study in India cancelling their abroad study plans and would like to appear in JEE (Main) 2020. The re-application window is also applicable to those who had not submitted JEE Application before due to one reason or another.

Also Read | KSP Recruitment 2020: Online Application Process Begins For 2672 Posts

JEE Application and JEE registration details

The JEE Application will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE application process will be done online and the forms are available on the official website from May 19, 2020. The JEE application for the last date of submission is May 24, 2020. The submission or completion of the online JEE application will be accepted up to 5.00 PM and the JEE mains form fee will be accepted till 11.50 PM on May 24, 2020.

Also Read | UCIL Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Updates According To UCIL Latest Notification

The JEE Mains form fee can be paid through Credit / Debit card / Net Banking / UPI / and PAYTM. For any further doubts regarding JEE Application, one is advised to check the information bulletin on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates and their parents are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates. JEE exam date is not yet declared but the candidate should regularly check the official website for latest updates.

Also Read | DRDO Admit Card 2020: DRDO MTS Admit Card To Be Released Soon

JEE Application form last date for corrections

The NTA has given the last chance for making any corrections in the JEE applications from May 25, 2020. The JEE Application form the last date for corrections is May 31, 2020. The candidates are advised to make the necessary changes before the JEE Application form last date for corrections i.e. before May 31, 2020. Corrections in the online JEE applications will be accepted up to 5.00 PM and submission of fees will be accepted up to 11.50 PM on May 31, 2020.