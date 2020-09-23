IIM CAT 2020: Last Date For CAT 2020 Registration Today! See Steps To Apply For IIM CAT

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had started the registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th, however, the last date to complete the registration process to apply and then appear in IIM CAT 2020 is by today i.e. September 23, maximum by 5 pm. Candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in for any further information.

The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is 2000 INR for interested candidates from the general category. While for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the CAT exam fee is 1000 INR. This year, the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country while the admit cards would be available at the iimcat.ac.in website from October 28, 5 pm onwards.

IIM CAT 2020 revised pattern

The duration of the CAT 2020 exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours now. The revised duration of the exam is 120 minutes now.

The exam is slated to be conducted on November 29th in three sessions. The three sections in the question paper would be - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering their test.

IIM will conduct tutorials on their websites in October for the appearing candidates so as to get accustomed with the exam format. The tutorial would be available on iimcat.ac.in

How to apply in IIM CAT 2020?

Visit the official website of the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Register’ tab under ‘New Candidate Registration’ if you are a new candidate.

If you already have a registered account, click on ‘Login’ under ‘Registered Candidate Login’.

The candidate needs to fill in the required details correctly on the form.

Enter the contact details like mobile number and email ID carefully.

Upload the required scanned documents and proceed.

Enter the required details like academic qualifications and work experience if any.

Choose the programme that you want to apply for.

Select the interview city for that specific programme from the drop-down list mentioned on the website.

Pay the CAT exam fees to complete the registration process of the IIM CAT 2020 exam.

