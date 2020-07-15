CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 91.46% Students Clear Exams, Girls Outperform Boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 10th exams, recording a better pass percentage than the previous year. A total of 18,85,885 students and registered for CBSE class 10 exams and 18,73,015 appeared for it out of which 17,13,121 students cleared it.

According to the Class 10 CBSE exam results, 91.46% of students passed the examination, 0.36% higher than 2019 exam results. Maintaining the trend of CBSE Class 12 examinations, girls outperformed boys with 93.31% girls clearing the exams against 90.14% boys. The pass percentage of transgender students has stood at 78.95%.

Union Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce CBSE Class 10 results. The Human Resource and Development minister congratulated students, teachers, and parents for making this possible.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

Students can check their result on official CBSE websites results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on apps like Digilocker and UMANG. DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India.

Marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG

DigiLocker can be accessed by all users who have an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The users can then access authentic documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, academic mark sheet in digital format from the official issuers of these certificates. Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.

The exams were earlier postponed due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak but the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases prompted parents and guardians appeal against exam schedule. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBSE, told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams have been cancelled and results for the remaining papers will be based on internal assessment.

