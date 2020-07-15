CBSE Class 10 Results: How To Download Marksheet Using DigiLocker And UMANG App?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10 students on the official website as well as some external official apps like DigiLocker or UMANG app. The results are expected by today afternoon as per media sources. Thus, the results can be checked not only with the official website but on the above-mentioned applications as well. These applications were earlier launched by the government to ease access to central facilities.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th Exam Results To Be Declared On Wednesday

According to reports the DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India program that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. For anyone who wishes to download the app can do so from the App Store as well as Google Play.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Results Re-evaluation, Verification Of Marks, Photocopy Details Out

After DigiLocker app is downloaded on the smartphone, students can log in to their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the CBSE class 10 results, mark sheet and certificates.

How to download CBSE class 10 results mark sheet via DogiLocker

Download the app from Google Play Store or the App Store Once it is downloaded, insert the registered mobile number, which is same as the one provided to CBSE prior to sitting for the examination. After receiving a One Time Password (OTP), type that to log in to the account. After that, you will be asked for a security pin. This is the last six digits of your CBSE roll number. Once the security pin is inserted, you will get the access to your account and can see/download the online mark sheet on the dashboard.

Apart from DigiLocker, students can access/download their mark sheet from UMANG Mobile Platform, which is available for iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is also an e-governance app which serves as a portal for providing information about government schemes integrating with several services like Aadhaar and DigiLocker.

How to download CBSE class 10 results Mark sheet from UMANG app

Create an account by registering with your mobile number and logging in Click on Class 10 Marksheet Tab Fill in credentials, such as Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth. You will then be able to view or download your mark sheet from there.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Results LIVE Updates: CBSE To Announce Class 10 Results Today; Check Here

Also Read | CBSE 10th Result 2020: HRD Minister Announces Class 10 Exam Results To Be Out On Wednesday