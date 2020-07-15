How To Calculate Percentage Of CBSE 10th Board? CBSE 10th Results Are Out Today!

Both CBSE and ICSE had assured the Supreme Court of India that they would declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 15. While the Class 12 exams were declared on July 13, the Class 10 results are declared today on July 15th. Even the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had extended his wishes to parents, students and teachers for the Class 10 results.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.ðŸ‘#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

How to calculate CBSE 10th Percentage?

For students who have completed all their 10th class exams, the results will be declared on the basis of the performance in those subjects.

For students who have appeared in more than three subjects while they were unable to attend for the remaining papers, those candidates will be awarded the average of the scores from their three best performing subjects for the remaining papers. For example, In case a candidate scored 89 marks in English, 75 in maths and 88 in biology, then the marks allocated to the remaining subjects whose exams were not conducted would be 88.5 (which is the average of the marks obtained in English and Biology subjects).

Image courtesy: CBSE HQ Twitter

How to see CBSE results online?

The results can be seen at the CBSE official website that is cbseresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, results can be checked using these URLs as well - results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Students need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, and any other details as asked on the website to check their results.

The CBSE 10th results will also be availed on apps like Digilocker and UMANG

DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India. It provides every user who has an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The digital mark sheet, passing certificates and migration certificates can be accessed from DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play.

Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.

CBSE 10th, 12th board result updates

The CBSE board decided not to release the merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 13, 2020, CBSE 12th board results were directly published the board’s official website, without any prior notice to students.

For CBSE 12th board students, the Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

CBSE board had announced the 12th board results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The same marking scheme has been followed for Class 10th exams as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock