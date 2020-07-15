CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result Declared On 'cbseresults.in', Result Link Available Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 10th examinations today that is on July 15, 2020. Human Resources and Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, had taken to Twitter to wish the students on the result declaration. He wrote on Tuesday, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.” The result was declared after the examinations were cancelled for the students due to the coronavirus pandemic that put the country into a standstill. The results for Class 10th can be checked on http://cbseresults.nic.in/.

Class 10 result overview of 2019

In the year 2019, a total of 17, 61,078 Class 10th students had registered for the CBSE examinations. A total of 91.1% passed the examinations that year. The examination results in 2019 were declared in the month of May. However, this year it was delayed due to the coronavirus situation by over almost two months.

CBSE result 2020 Class 12 was announced before CBSE 10th result 2020

Earlier, CBSE announced the results of Class 12th examinations. Overall, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest passing percentage of 97.67% followed by Bengaluru with 97.05% and Chennai with 96.17% passing percentage. Delhi West and Delhi East are following the leader tab with fourth and fifth slot respectively. This year, the passing percentage of girls is slightly higher than the boys. Girls had a passing percentage of 92.15% and boys 86.19%. Reports suggest that the highest-scoring school is Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country with an average of 98.70%

CBSE 10th result 2020 assessment

The CBSE board followed the assessment scheme of calculating the best performing subjects and adding the marks to the internal evaluations. The two are then averaged to find the percentage of the pupil. As per reports, only North East Delhi schools have conducted the exams for Class 10th CBSE. Other exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 rise. The exams had to be cancelled as it posed a high threat to the students’ health.

CBSE Result 2020 result gateway

Copy the link http://cbseresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for CBSE Result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the CBSE Result 2020 homepage. You will see CBSE 10th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the necessary details in the type text section. Click enter and it will lead to the CBSE 10th result. Check for the name and marks in CBSE Result 2020 e-copy. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

