CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result Declared On 'cbseresults.in', Result Link Available Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 10th examinations today that is on July 15, 2020. Human Resources and Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, had taken to Twitter to wish the students on the result declaration. He wrote on Tuesday, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.” The result was declared after the examinations were cancelled for the students due to the coronavirus pandemic that put the country into a standstill. The results for Class 10th can be checked on http://cbseresults.nic.in/.
Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority.
In the year 2019, a total of 17, 61,078 Class 10th students had registered for the CBSE examinations. A total of 91.1% passed the examinations that year. The examination results in 2019 were declared in the month of May. However, this year it was delayed due to the coronavirus situation by over almost two months.
Earlier, CBSE announced the results of Class 12th examinations. Overall, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest passing percentage of 97.67% followed by Bengaluru with 97.05% and Chennai with 96.17% passing percentage. Delhi West and Delhi East are following the leader tab with fourth and fifth slot respectively. This year, the passing percentage of girls is slightly higher than the boys. Girls had a passing percentage of 92.15% and boys 86.19%. Reports suggest that the highest-scoring school is Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country with an average of 98.70%
The CBSE board followed the assessment scheme of calculating the best performing subjects and adding the marks to the internal evaluations. The two are then averaged to find the percentage of the pupil. As per reports, only North East Delhi schools have conducted the exams for Class 10th CBSE. Other exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 rise. The exams had to be cancelled as it posed a high threat to the students’ health.
