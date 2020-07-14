CBSE 12th Result 2020: Lucknow Girl Divyanshi Jain Scores 100% Marks

Divyanshi Jain, Class 12 student form Uttar Pradesh has stunned everyone by scoring 100 per cent in CBSE board exams. The student from Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow reportedly scored a 600 out of 600 acing all her subjects. The much-awaited CBSE results, which has a pass percentage of 88.87 were announced on July 13.

Jain, who had opted for English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics as her subjects, appeared in all exams except for Geography. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Geography exam was cancelled.

Credited parents and teachers

Hailing from a business family, the topper gave credits of her success to parents and teachers. She reportedly said that her teachers guided her throughout the year and she was able to follow a systemic routine due to parents. In addition, she had also taken good care of her heath and slept for an adequate amount of time.

Spilling details on her academic success, she reportedly said that she made a point to focus on revision and mock tests to help her score better. A history buff, she had revealed a desire to pursue the subject further. According to reports, she admitted that she had applied for admissions in BA History at Delhi University.

Soon after the results were announced, Jain was showered with plaudits and congratulatory messages on her feat. CBSE Regional Officer Shweta Arora reportedly announced that Divyanshi got maximum marks in the Prayagraj region. She appeared in five out of six exams. B Singh, Principal of the school said she scored marks beyond expectations. "We were confident she will top but she scored beyond expectations", he added. Even the state's chief Yogi Adityanath reportedly congratulated her wishing her success in her future endeavours.

Image credits: ANI