CBSE 2020 Updates: 9th &11th Standard Students With Backlogs To Be Given A Second Chance

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has urged all the affiliated schools to conduct the examinations of students that have failed in the 9th standard and 11th standard examinations. The board had earlier asked the schools to pass the students of 1st standard to 8th standard. Whereas 9th and 11th standard students were asked to be promoted on the basis of internal assessments. Now, for students who have failed the exams will be given a second chance to clear the exams.

Also Read | SC Approves CBSE’s Scheme On Cancellation Of Board Exams, Re-assessment Formula

CBSE 2020 updates

The schools are given the authority to decide whether the examinations will be conducted online or offline. Schools can also decide on any other idea based examinations for the students. Then the final results can be given for the students who couldn’t pass in the internal assessments. The examinations can be conducted as per the convenience of individual schools. The school authorities do not have to wait until the High Court gives an order.

Also Read | 'Results Declared By CBSE Will Be Final:' HRD Min Asserts No Optional Exams For Class X

CBSE examination details so far

Class 12 students of CBSE board will have an option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three internal exams. The re-exam option will not be available to Class 10 students. The HRD Ministry has issued a clarification stating that Class 10 students will not be given the option to appear for exams in future. The results declared by the CBSE, based on the marks achieved by Class 10th students in their last three board exams, will be considered final. The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also took to a video message to wish the students good luck regarding the same.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams Cancelled: HRD Minister Welcomes SC Orders, Wishes Students Luck

The examination results for the 10th and 12th class will be announced on July 15, as per the announcements made by CBSE Board. The results will be declared on the basis of the internal examinations as well as previous performances. Students can start applying for future studies once the results are out. There are reports that parents are urging the state to reduce the syllabus in the wake of the global pandemic as well as due to the delay in the academic year. CBSE will have to re-think the new plans which included the introduction of ‘applied mathematics’ as a subject.

Also Read | CBSE 2020 Results Date: CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exam Results Date Announced; Read