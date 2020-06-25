CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled: Backbenchers Cheer With Hilarious Memes

What students are celebrating as “great decision” with a meme fest is Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing the cancellation of the remaining examination for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. In the wake of coronavirus contagion posing a health risk for students, the CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 25 that these examinations will only be conducted at “conducive time”. From targeting the ‘strict’ teachers or the toppers who were tirelessly preparing for the now-cancelled exams, the internet users flood Twitter with memes using popular dialogues from both Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Here are some of them:

#CBSE cancelled exams*

Meanwhile students who wasn't prepared for board - pic.twitter.com/2Akmm8kgqq — Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) June 25, 2020

#examscancelled#CBSE

CBSE cancelled its 10th and 12th board exams



Le Topper pic.twitter.com/rneGqZ3xgl — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) June 25, 2020

Read - SC On CBSE Exams: New Assessment Methods For Cancelled 10th And 12th Exams

*#CBSE cancelled exams*

Relatives after knowing that they can not ask you about your result for this year: pic.twitter.com/vDf9dylqL2 — Shashwat Khantwal (@ShashwatKhantw1) June 25, 2020

Read - CBSE 2020 Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Latest News From Supreme Court Here

New notification on June 26

Hearing the pleas by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented CBSE in the Apex court, the judiciary body has ordered the board to issue a fresh notification before June 26 in a bid to clarify the budding doubts. Along with CBSE, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) has also said on June 25 that it would scrap the board examinations. But while the CBSE has provided the students appearing for Class 12 board examinations with an ‘option’ to either sit for the remaining papers and wait for the results or apply for higher education, ICSE has not done such thing.

Read - CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Leaves It 'optional' For Class 12: All You Need To Know

Read - CBSE & ICSE To Take Decision On Scrapping Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams On Wednesday