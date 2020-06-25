SC On CBSE Exams: New Assessment Methods For Cancelled 10th And 12th Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education has finally revealed its decision on the pending exams of 10th standard and the remaining 12th standard examinations. The Supreme Court has heard the plea regarding the pending examinations of the students of the board. The bench was formed of Justice AM Khanwilkar of the Supreme Court. The examinations stand cancelled after the uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation in the country. Know everything about the assessment process-

CBSE Exams cancelled

Earlier, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has informed the supreme court regarding the inability of conducting the examinations of CBSE’s 10th standard and 12th standard exams. According to the board, the examinations for 12th standard would be optional. Students who wish to appear for the exams can do so in the near future whenever the coronavirus situation subsides. Other than that, any students not opting to appear for the exams will receive the assessment based on the past three exams of the subject. The results will be evaluated for 10th standard students on the basis of internals and previous performances. The CBSE board informed the conditions to the Supreme Court.

SC on CBSE

All the examinations of 10th standard will stand cancelled for the academic year. The hearing is the result of petitions signed by parents of a few CBSE students, who believed that conducting exams during the pandemic poses a threat to the health of the students. Furthermore, the safety and security of the students as well as the family members were put forward to the hearing bench. The results for the examinations will be declared in the month of August. Post the announcement of results, the academic year will begin in the month of September.

CBSE SC decision comes after a rise in coronavirus cases

According to reports, more number of students under the CBSE board hail from Mumbai and Delhi, the two worst-hit cities in the country. The examinations for 12th standard class were originally scheduled to in the month of March between March 19 and March 31, these examinations were re-scheduled to happen between July 1 to July 15 due to the pandemic. However, after the latest declaration, the exams stand cancelled. Students can now expect the admission process to begin soon for the 10 standard students as the academic year starts in September.

