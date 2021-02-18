CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Assistant Secretary And Analyst Interview Released

CBSE had recently released an official notification regarding vacancies for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT). On February 17, 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released admit cards on their official website for interviews for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT). Candidates who passed the previous exam and are qualified for the interview round can visit the official website to find their admit card and proceed to download it. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CBSE Assistant Secretary admit card 2021 for the interview, along with a direct link to the website to perform the formalities.

Also Read - CBSE Class 12: How To Download Admit Card For 2020 Board Exams

Also Read - NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2021: Apply For 73 Vacant Posts Before March 19

CBSE Recruitment - How to download CBSE Admit Card 2021

Candidates can follow the following steps to download their admit card -

1. Visit the official website - https://www.cbse.gov.in/

2. On the right-hand side corner in the "In Focus" list of the notification page, click on the link that reads "Interview Call Letter for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) - 17/02/2021"

3. The candidate will be directed to the Applicant Login page, wherein they will be required to submit their credentials (User ID and password) to log in.

4. CBSE admit card 2021 of the qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card.

5. Candidate must print the CBSE admit card 2021 for future formalities. Note that the hard copy of the CBSE admit card will have to be carried by the applicant during the interview round.

Direct link to download the CBSE Admit Card 2021

Tentatively, the interview for CBSE Assistant Secretary will be held in the month of February or March 2021. The dates and the venue for the interview will be announced in due course. Along with the printout of the admit card, the candidate is required to carry self-attested copies of important documents and photocopies meant for identification. Please note that the COVID guidelines must be strictly followed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further information on the interview round and its guidelines.

Also Read - HPBOSE Date Sheet 2021: HP Board 10th, 12th Exams From April 13, Check Timetable Here

Also Read - DSSSB Tier 2 Admit Card Released For Various Posts; Direct Link To Download Here