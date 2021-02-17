HPBOSE Date Sheet 2021: HP Board 10th, 12th Exams From April 13, Check Timetable Here

HPBOSE Date sheet 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. The date sheet is available on the official website- hpbose.org. According to the date sheet, the class 10th regular and SOS exams will be held from April 13 to 28. The HP Board 12th exam will be held from April 13 to May 10, 2021.

The HPBOSE practical exams of Class 10th will be held from March 26 to April 8. The HP Board Class 12th practical exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 8. Class 10th exams will be held in the morning session while Class 12th exams will be conducted in the evening session.

Himachal Pradesh Board Exam Timetable 2021

The HP Board class 10th exams will be conducted from 8:45 am to 12 noon. HPBPSE 12th regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. For fine arts: painting, graphics, sculpture, and applied arts (commercial arts) will be held from 1.45 pm to 3 pm. State open school (SOS) exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students will get 15 minutes of time to read the question paper.

According to media reports, the Chairman of the education board, Suresh Kumar Soni, has said that the board has taken into consideration the difficulties faced by students of remote areas who could not attend classes online regularly in 2020. The question papers will be set in such a manner so that maximum students can pass the exam. Adding to that he said 40% of questions will be easy, 30% moderately difficult and 20% difficult or tricky.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)