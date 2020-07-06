CBSE And Facebook Online Training Program To Begin From August; Check Registration Details

Central Board of Secondary Education is joining hands with Facebook India to start a unique augmented reality training program for its students. According to the official notification released by CBSE, the training program will be free and available for teachers and students. The training programs will be anything like a normal lecture and students can learn about immersive technology, virtual reality and the crux of the development process of augmented and virtual reality.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams Cancelled: HRD Minister Welcomes SC Orders, Wishes Students Luck

CBSE and Facebook online training details

The official notification stated, “Immersive technology such as Augmented Reality is going to be one of the most significant technologies of the future. NASSCOM in its report ‘Augmented/Virtual Reality Next Big Thing of Digital Environment’ suggested all key industries will leverage these technologies. This will create demand for developers trained in these technologies in the near future.” The training program will cover the solutions to exploiting the use of the internet, and establishing anti-bullying and anti-abuse guidelines for students and teachers. It will also help students and teachers to identify the early signs of internet addiction. Students will also be helped to treat fake news.

Also Read | CBSE Ties Up With Facebook To Launch Virtual Training Programme For Teachers & Students

The need for an online CBSE-Facebook training program comes after the COVID-19 situation that has moved classrooms from being a physical medium to being an online one. Students will now be more hooked to the screens and spend more time with access to the internet. CBSE-Facebook training program will have a prime focus on the correct usage of the internet.

Also Read | CBSE Mandates Teachers To Take Experiential Learning Course Via Diksha App; See Steps

CBSE-Facebook training program for augmented reality will begin for the affiliated schools in the month of August and continue till November, only online. Once the coronavirus situation subsides, the classrooms can then be organised in a physical model. After the completion of the course, the students will then receive a joint e-certificate from the CBSE-Facebook training program.

CBSE-Facebook online training program details

Three weeks’ Augmented Reality program for 10,000 teachers the registration dates for the same is between July 6-20 and the classes will start from August 10, 2020.

Digital Safety and Well-being for 10,000 students

Digital Safety and Well-being

Instagram Toolkit: Building Healthy Digital Habits teachers the registration dates for the same is between July 6-20 and the classes will start from August 6, 2020.

Links for registration below

http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/fb/facebookforeducation.html for teachers. http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/fb/facebookforeducation.html for students

In the second phase, CBSE will introduce AR and digital safety programs for 30,000 students in each category. Detailed modalities will be notified in due course of time. Students and teachers can find the final list on the official website of CBSE.

Also Read | 'Results Declared By CBSE Will Be Final:' HRD Min Asserts No Optional Exams For Class X