CBSE Ties Up With Facebook To Launch Virtual Training Programme For Teachers & Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Facebook to launch a free virtual training programme for all the teachers and students of its affiliated schools with the first phase of the programme stretching from August to November this year. According to reports, the registration for this phase could be done Between June 6 and June 20.

'Digital well being'

As per CBSE, teachers would be trained on augmented reality while the students would be taught about digital safety and online wellbeing. The three-week-long training programme would witness 10,000 teachers and an equal number of students being trained on the aforementioned subjects. Both teachers and students who would participate in the training programme would be nominated by the schools online.

The teacher’s training programme would begin on August 10 while that of the students would commence on August 6. In addition, all participants would receive a joint certificate from CBSE and Facebook on the completion of the course. In the second phase, CBSE will introduce the training program on digital safety and augmented reality for 30 thousand students in each category.

Meanwhile, the initiative has been lauded by Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who appreciated the initiative launched by CBSE and Facebook and encouraged people to join it.

