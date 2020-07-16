CBSE And ISC Toppers Hopeful Despite COVID-19; Eye Bright Futures In Space & Economics

Despite setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the topper of CBSE Class 10 and ISC class 12 look forward to a bright future with earnest goals to achieve their career aspirations. Aviral Mishra from Lucknow, who scored the highest score in Class 10 with 97 percentage said that his love for space drives him to study aeronotics and join ISRO in the future. ISC Class 12 topper Shambhavi Lal from Mumbai who scored an astonishing 99.75 percent score said that she is interested in learning behavioural economics in her college.

When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic let them down due to delay in examinations and results, the bright kids said that their key focus was consistency in learning, equal amount of effort and sufficent practice, which helped them in passing the exams with flying colours.

"Despite the pandemic setbacks, I am sure our batch will come out glorious and build a better future," Aviral Mishra said in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. "The constantly changing timetables built a lot of ambiguity but it all worked out well. I was confident because I had performed well in previous papers," said Shambhavi Lal.

Aviral credited his school and teachers for scoring well in Class 10 board exams. "Even the online classes are going on well. Practicals help us grasp the concept even better," he said.

CBSE pass percentage

This year the CBSE pass percentage has seen an increase than last year. A total of 91.46% of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations. The CBSE pass percentage for last year was 91.10%. The girls have outscored boys in CBSE pass percentage as the passing percentage of girls is 93.31% while the CBSE Pass percentage of boys is 90.14%. The reports also added that over 41,000 students i.e. 2.23% of students have scored more than 95% of marks in CBSE Class 10 result. As many as 1,84,358 students have scored more than 90% in the CBSE Class 10 result. Trivandrum zone has topped this year’s CBSE class 10 result with CBSE pass percentage of 99.28%. It is followed by the Chennai zone with 98.95%.

