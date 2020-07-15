CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Havildar's Son Shines In Board Exams With 96.04%

Havildar Harpreet Singh’s son, Navjot Singh has aced the CBSE Class 12 board examinations by scoring 96.04 per cent and is now being hailed across the city for the achievement. The CBSE Class 12 board examination results were announced on July 13 and Navjot’s father who is reportedly working in traffic police is proud of his son whose hard work in Police DAV Public School fetched him an outstanding result. The achievement was also hailed by DCP Traffic SS Brar who even lauded Harpreet for not only doing his duty as a policeman with honesty but also providing Navjot with a good education.

According to media reports, Brar said that bright students like Navjot will be responsible to shape a brought future for the country. Meanwhile, Sidhwan Khurd from Guru Hargobid Public School has topped the exams by scoring 100 per cent in the CBSE Board examinations. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a farmer’s son in remote village scored 98.2 per cent in Class 12 examinations. This has further paved the way for Anurag Tiwari from Sarasan village to secured admission at prestigious Ivy League University in the United States on a full scholarship.

50-yr-old granny clears class 12

While both Navjot and Anurag are young boys who have shown extraordinary performance in board examinations, a 50-year-old mother to four and a grandmother to two, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh also passed her Class 12 exams after dropping out of Class 10 back in 1988. The Meghalaya Board of School Education's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLLC) examination results were declared on July 13 and Syiemlieh got third division. While speaking to a media outlet, the 50-year-old said that she has now decided to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in her favourite language, Khasi.

According to reports, Syiemlieh had earlier dropped out of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian School in Shillong because of her weakness in mathematics. However, it was back in 2008, when her love for re-learning began after she was asked by residents of her village to teach pre-schoolers for a salary of Rs 500. In 2015 Syiemlieh reportedly joined the evening school at the National Institute of Open Learning and in 2017 she cleared her class 10 examinations.

Inputs: PTI