CBSE Board 2021: 75% Attendance Compulsory For Students & Other Important Details

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a halt. Therefore, schools and colleges resorted to online classes. Recently, CBSE Board, citing that students are not taking online classes seriously, has made 755 of attendance compulsory to appear for CBSE board exams. Moreover, CBSE recently released the syllabus for 2020-21 for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. Read on to know other important points released by CBSE.

75% attendance compulsory

As mentioned earlier, many CBSE Schools are conducting classes online during which teachers take the attendance of students. As per the official rules and regulations, 75% attendance is mandatory in order to appear for CBSE classes 10th and 12th board exams 2021. Students are hence advised to take online classes seriously and to maintain their attendance to avoid problems regarding exams in future.

CBSE board exams 2020 expected in August

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to his social media handle and announced that CBSE Board exam answer sheets would be checked by teachers at their homes. He further said that around 1.5 crore CBSE board exam answer sheets will be delivered to the homes of the board examiners for the same. Around 3,000 schools have been identified across India which will deliver the answer sheets to the teachers for evaluation which commenced on May 10.

CBSE board answer sheets to be checked by teachers at their homes

The process that would be followed for paper evaluation is: Answer sheets will be delivered to Board examiners at their homes. Once the evaluation of papers is complete, officials will come and collect the answer sheets. From there, they will take them back to the board exam centres. The HRD in the video message said that the process will begin from May 10 and will get completed within 50 days so that the results do not get delayed.

Due to the lockdown, the evaluation of the answer sheets had gotten delayed. According to a statement by CBSE secretary, there were around 35 lakh students who had appeared for Board exams. Around 2 crore CBSE answer sheets need to be checked. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the procedure to evaluate board papers had gotten delayed.

