GK Questions 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently died at the age of 85?
2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?
3. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?
4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
5. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?
6. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?
7. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?
8."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
9. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
10. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?
11. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?
12. Which among the following series has recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?
13.The book titled 'Vijyant at Kargil: The Life of a Kargil Hero' is a biography of which Kargil hero?
14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
15. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year?
16. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is the current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?
17. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?
18.According to the International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19. Who is Director-General of IOM?
19. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
20.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
21. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
23. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
24. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?
25. Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata. He was a famous person in which profession?
26. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?
27. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is;
28. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?
29. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
30. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni council launched a COVID-19 test bus to carry out affordable and rapid testing in the dense urban areas of the which city?
1. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently died at the age of 85?
Answer- Pandanda Kuttappa
2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?
Answer- Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Ltd
3. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?
Answer- China
4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research
5. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?
Answer- Saurabh Lodha
6. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?
Answer- Section 124
7. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?
Answer- R K Singh
8."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer- The India Design Council
9. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
Answer- Raipur
10. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
11. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?
Answer- Luhman 16A
12. Which among the following series has recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?
Answer- Game of Thrones
13. The book titled 'Vijyant at Kargil: The Life of a Kargil Hero' is a biography of which Kargil hero?
Answer- Vijyant Thapar
14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
Answer- 15
15. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year?
Answer- Jharkhand
16. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is the current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?
Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan
17. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?
Answer- Option C
18.According to the International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19. Who is Director-General of IOM?
Answer- Antonio Vitorino
19. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Answer- Kim Jong Un
20.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
Answer- Option B
21. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
Answer- Samudra Setu
23. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
Answer- 47%
24. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?
Answer- 5th October
25. Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata He was a famous person of which profession?
Answer- Option B
26. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?
Answer- 19
27. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is?
Answer- Coolie No. 1
28. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?
Answer- $500 million
29. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
Answer- 10 years
30. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni council launched a COVID-19 test bus to carry out affordable and rapid testing in the dense urban areas of the which city?
Answer- Mumbai
