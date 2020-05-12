GK Questions 2020 For May 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Questions for May 12, 2020

1. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently died at the age of 85?

Yashwant Sardeshpande

Pandanda Kuttappa

Raju Sundaram

Master Manjunath

2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

EmerTech Solutions Pvt. Lt, Mumbai

Adis Technologies, Belagavi, Karnataka

White Gold Technologies LLP, Mumbai

Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?

China

USA

India

Russia

4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

National Commission on Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

5. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Saurabh Lodha

Jagadish Shukla

Biman Bagchi

Dipan Ghosh

6. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Section 121

Section 123

Section 124

Section 122

7. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Jitendra Singh

Prahalad Singh Patel

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

R K Singh

8."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

9. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Indore

Raipur

Ranchi

Kohima

10. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

Haryana

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

11. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?

Luhman 16A

Suhman 16A

Luhman 12A

Suhman 12A

12. Which among the following series has recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?

Sacred Games

Lust Stories

Ozark

Game of Thrones

13.The book titled 'Vijyant at Kargil: The Life of a Kargil Hero' is a biography of which Kargil hero?

Balwan Singh

Vijyant Thapar

Vikram Batra

Yogendra Singh Yadav

14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

12

10

15

8

15. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year?

Jharkhand

Bihar

UP

MP

16. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is the current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?

Ram Vilas Paswan

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

17. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

HAL

RIL

Tata Power

NTPC

18.According to the International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19. Who is Director-General of IOM?

Ursula von der Leyen

Antonio Vitorino

Charles Michel

David Sassoli

19. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Edouard Philippe

Christine Lagarde

Kim Jong Un

David Sassoli

20.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

30th June

1st July

2nd July

5th July

21. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

22. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

23. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

39%

47%

42%

35%

24. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

7th October

3rd October

4th October

5th October

25. Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata. He was a famous person in which profession?

Singer

Footballer

Actor

Politician

26. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

12

18

19

11

27. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is;

War

Coolie No. 1

Dream Girl

Mission Mangal

28. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

$400 million

$200 million

$500 million

$300 million

29. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

15 years

10 years

5 years

8 years

30. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni council launched a COVID-19 test bus to carry out affordable and rapid testing in the dense urban areas of the which city?

Chennai

Kolkata

Patna

Mumbai

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently died at the age of 85?

Answer- Pandanda Kuttappa

2. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

Answer- Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?

Answer- China

4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research

5. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Answer- Saurabh Lodha

6. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Answer- Section 124

7. India saved Rs 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is the current Union Minister of Power?

Answer- R K Singh

8."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

9. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Answer- Raipur

10. Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away on 2 May due to coronavirus. He was former Chief Justice of which state?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

11. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?

Answer- Luhman 16A

12. Which among the following series has recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?

Answer- Game of Thrones

13. The book titled 'Vijyant at Kargil: The Life of a Kargil Hero' is a biography of which Kargil hero?

Answer- Vijyant Thapar

14. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?

Answer- 15

15. Which of the following states bans manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year?

Answer- Jharkhand

16. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied a total number of 2641 rakes, including Wheat and Rice. Who is the current Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution?

Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan

17. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

Answer- Option C

18.According to the International Organization for Migration Migrants stranded all over the world at heightened risk of COVID-19. Who is Director-General of IOM?

Answer- Antonio Vitorino

19. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Answer- Kim Jong Un

20.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

Answer- Option B

21. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Samudra Setu

22. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Option A

23. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

24. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

Answer- 5th October

25. Chuni Goswami dies at 82 in Kolkata He was a famous person of which profession?

Answer- Option B

26. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

Answer- 19

27. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is?

Answer- Coolie No. 1

28. The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for how many dollars "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project" on 8 May?

Answer- $500 million

29. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?

Answer- 10 years

30. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni council launched a COVID-19 test bus to carry out affordable and rapid testing in the dense urban areas of the which city?

Answer- Mumbai

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs