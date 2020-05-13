Mumbai University Sets Up Helpline And Email Facility For Students | Know Latest Updates

Mumbai is the epicentre of the coronavirus positive cases and the city is facing a crisis situation with an increasing number of cases in the past few days. With over 14000 cases in the Mumbai City alone and over 500 deaths, the city is on full lockdown mode. This is further hampering any developments in ensuring university exams dates or functioning of the education system in the city. However, Mumbai University, formally known as the University of Mumbai has set-up temporary solutions for students facing problems in the city. Read on to know about the latest developments and updates regarding Mumbai University exams, admissions and other details.

Mumbai University sets up a grievance cell

Under the guidance of the University Grants Commission, Mumbai University has set-up a helpline for students seeking clearance on the marking of the previous exams for non-final year students. There is an email help-line as well. Students can ask questions on the final year exams as well, the dates of which are not declared yet. This comes after the university made announcements of final year examinations to be held once the coronavirus situation subsides. The Twitter update read, “The University of Mumbai has started a helpline number and email facility for students for examinations and admission in the next class on the background of COVID-19. Helpline No: +919619034634 & +919373700797. Email: examhelpline@mu.ac.in”

Mumbai University online connect points

Mumbai University is keeping in mind the distance learner’s situation as well. Mumbai University released a helpline for them as well. The Twitter update of the same read, “Email Help for Idol Students: Students of the Institute of Distance and Open Studies, University of Mumbai should contact info@idol.mu.ac.in. Students can use this email to solve their problems regarding exams and admissions.”

मुंबई विद्यापीठाच्या दूर व मुक्त अध्ययन संस्थेच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी info@idol.mu.ac.in या ईमेलवर संपर्क साधावा. या ईमेलवरून विद्यार्थी परीक्षा व प्रवेशाबाबत आपल्या समस्येचे निराकरण करू शकतील. — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 12, 2020

अंतिम वर्षाच्या अंतिम सत्रातील परीक्षा आणि दूर व मुक्त अध्ययन संस्थेतील वार्षिक परीक्षेसाठी प्रविष्ठ होणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या १५८ परीक्षांच्या नियोजनासाठी कृती आराखडा, सुमारे २ लाख २२ हजार ५८१ विद्यार्थी होणार प्रविष्ठ pic.twitter.com/1cLEri5XdZ — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 11, 2020

