GK Questions 2020 For May 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 11, 2020

1. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

EmerTech Solutions Pvt. Lt, Mumbai

Adis Technologies, Belagavi, Karnataka

White Gold Technologies LLP, Mumbai

Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Lt

2. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

3.Saffron from which of the following states/UTs received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag?

Kashmir

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Assam

4. The US, through its aid agency USAID, has announced to provide how much additional aid to India, for mitigating the spread of COVID-19?

$3 million

$5 million

$1 million

$2 million

5. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day is celebrated on which date?

2 May

30 April

28 April

1 May

6. ADB approves how much loan for enabling reliable power connection in rural areas of Maharashtra?

USD 146 million

USD 346 million

USD 246 million

USD 646 million

7. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

HAL

RIL

Tata Power

NTPC

8. Trade unions have asked the centre to provide cash support of how much ₹. for each poor and vulnerable households to get through the economic crisis led by the COVID-19 pandemic?

₹ 5000

₹ 3500

₹ 10000

₹ 7500

9. Which of the following institutes has observed COVID Toe as a clinical pattern of the COVID-19 cases?

The British Journal of Dermatology

The International Institute for General Systems Studies

The European Molecular Biology Laboratory

The Indian Institute of Science

10. The US space agency NASA has partnered with SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 202 Who is the owner of Blue Origin company?

Larry Page

Elon Reeve Musk

Bill Gates

Jeffrey Preston Bezos

11. Which institute has developed a microwave sterilizer named "ATULYA"? The sterilizer will disintegrate coronavirus?

BARC

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

ISRO

ICMR

12. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?

T. S. Tirumurti

Santosh Kumar

Rajiv Kumar

Suresh N. Patel

13. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently dies at the age of 85?

Yashwant Sardeshpande

Pandanda Kuttappa

Raju Sundaram

Master Manjunath

14. Which of the following State Governments is to launch the "Nigah" Scheme to properly sensitize and educate family members of people coming from other states?

Himachal Pradesh

Assam

Telangana

Tripura

15. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), addressed the Bamboo Conclave through Video Conference. Who is current Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region?

Kiren Rijiju

Shripad Yesso Naik

Raj Kumar Singh

Jitendra Singh

16. Ministry of Shipping has revamped its website and launched its new version on 30 April 2020. Who is the current union minister of shipping?

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Prahalad Singh Patel

17. The output of eight core infrastructure industries grew how much per cent in 2019-20?

6%

0.6%

6%

6%

18. Which company sets up 'Partner Support Fund for small and medium businesses in logistics' in India?

Amazon India

Flipkart

Reliance Industries

Tata Technologies

19.SBI reduces benchmark lending rate by how much basis points with effect from 10 May?

5

10

15

20

20. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has partnered with which Bengaluru-based company to take up research activities on COVID-19?

Infiniti Research Private Limited

Delphi Research Services Private Limited

Eyestem Research Private Limited

Einfolge Technologies

21. According to IHS Markit India, what is the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of the manufacturing sector activity of the country in April?

14

24

64

54

22. Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has identified how many drugs/drug candidates for repurposing as they can be quickly deployed for treatment?

25

35

23

34

23. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?

28 April

29 April

25 April

30 April

24. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which foundation to help the needy tribes India artisans amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Osho International Meditation Resort

The Art International Centre

Art Of Living Foundation

Krishnamurti Foundation

25. Which state launches 3 schemes to generate 25 crore man-days for MGNREGA to help returnee migrant workers?

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

26. Which of the following political parties will bear the cost of rail travel of needy home-bound migrants stranded at various places across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown?

Congress

BSP

AAP

CPI

27. How many new mandis were added to the e-NAM platform from 7 States on 1 May 2020?

150

200

100

250

28. Which organisation launched 'Year of Awareness on Science & Health (YASH)' a programme on health and risk communication with a focus on COVID-19?

National Council for Science & Technology Communication

RAKSHAK

Cocare

Life Care

29. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Shri Phagu Chauhan

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

30. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?

China

USA

India

Russia

GK 2020 Answers

1. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh awarded the winners of "Startup India-Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge" on 8 May. Who won first prize in Value-added products?

Answer- Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt. Lt

2. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Samudra Setu

3.Saffron from which of the following states/UTs received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag?

Answer- Kashmir

4. The US, through its aid agency USAID, has announced to provide how much additional aid to India, for mitigating the spread of COVID-19?

Answer- $3 million

5. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 1 May

6. ADB approves how much loan for enabling reliable power connection in rural areas of Maharashtra?

Answer- USD 346 million

7. Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with which company for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 8 May?

Answer- Tata Power

8. Trade unions have asked the centre to provide cash support of how much Rs. for each poor and vulnerable households to get through the economic crisis led by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- ₹ 7500

9. Which of the following institutes has observed COVID Toe as a clinical pattern of the COVID-19 cases?

Answer- The British Journal of Dermatology

10. The US space agency NASA has partnered with SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 202 Who is the owner of Blue Origin company?

Answer- Jeffrey Preston Bezos

11. Which institute has developed a microwave sterilizer named "ATULYA". The sterilizer will disintegrate coronavirus?

Answer- Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

12. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?

Answer- T. S. Tirumurti

13. What was the name of the co-founder of Kodava Hockey Festival in Coorg Karnataka who recently dies at the age of 85?

Answer- Pandanda Kuttappa

14. Which of the following State Governments is to launch the "Nigah" Scheme to properly sensitize and educate family members of people coming from other states?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

15. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), addressed the Bamboo Conclave through Video Conference. Who is current Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region?

Answer- Jitendra Singh

16. Ministry of Shipping has revamped its website and launched its new version on 30 April 2020. Who is the current union minister of shipping?

Answer- Mansukh L. Mandaviya

17.The output of eight core infrastructure industries grew how much per cent in 2019-20?

Answer- 0.6%

18. Which company sets up 'Partner Support Fund for small and medium businesses in logistics' in India?

Answer- Amazon India

19.SBI reduces benchmark lending rate by how much basis points with effect from 10 May?

Answer- 15

20. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has partnered with which Bengaluru-based company to take up research activities on COVID-19?

Answer- Eyestem Research Private Limited

21. According to IHS Markit India, what is the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of the manufacturing sector activity of the country in April?

Answer- 24

22. Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has identified how many drugs/drug candidates for repurposing as they can be quickly deployed for treatment?

Answer- 25

23. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 30 April

24. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which foundation to help the needy tribes India artisans amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Art Of Living Foundation

25. Which state launches 3 schemes to generate 25 crore man-days for MGNREGA to help returnee migrant workers?

Answer- Jharkhand

26. Which of the following political parties will bear the cost of rail travel of needy home-bound migrants stranded at various places across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown?

Answer- Congress

27. How many new mandis were added to the e-NAM platform from 7 States on 1 May 2020?

Answer- 200

28. Which organisation launched 'Year of Awareness on Science & Health (YASH)' a programme on health and risk communication with a focus on COVID-19?

Answer- National Council for Science & Technology Communication

29. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

30. Which of the following countries successfully launched its most powerful rocket "Long March-5B" on its maiden voyage into orbit on 5 May?

Answer- China

