Gujarat University To Reserve 10% Seats For CBSE, ICSE Students; Read

India is struggling to get the COVID-19 positive cases under control which in turn has delayed everything including educational institutions. Major admissions and the academic calendar are adversely affected by the pandemic situation. However, Gujarat University is finding new ways for the convenience of the students who are most affected by the rising number of coronavirus situation.

Gujarat university admission to consider CBSE, ICSE

With over 9,70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 3,31,000 active cases in India, the CBSE, ICSE exams were cancelled as a precaution from the possible health risk to the students. The results for the same were delayed, as the admission process of GU has begun, it is looking at admitting CBSE, ICSE students with the special admission process in the coming month.

Gujarat University has already begun with the admission process for all its streams that is arts, commerce and science. The admission process was delayed due to the pandemic situation, however, GU plans to begin the academic year of 2020-2021 soon. As per reports, Gujarat University is reserving 10% of its seat for the CBSE and ICSE students who have just received the results recently.

A unique system will be created for the students like the process of admission has been shifted to online mode. The students who will register for Gujarat University admissions will receive PIN IDs and will be able to log in every time with the help of the pin. The dates have not been announced but the month for the process is August 2020. GU will be announcing the dates for the registration soon.

Under Gujarat University 90% of the seats are for the students under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or the GSHSEB. The remaining 10% is for students of other boards, that makes 4100 seats across the streams of commerce courses for CBSE and almost 6000 seats for science and arts courses as per media reports.

Gujarat University admission to roll out in July

After a marginal delay, the Gujarat University admissions have begun. As the results of CBSE was just declared and the revaluation and compartment examinations are still underway, GU will be saving seats for the CBSE and ICSE students. For GSHSEB students the registration will be started soon. Students will have to be ready by July 27 with marks and all required documents for Gujarat university admission. The last date for the registration is July 31. The next step in the admission process will be announced soon as per reports.

