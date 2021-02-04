CBSE Junior Skills Championship 2021 Launched, Class 6th To 12th Students Can Apply

Quick links:
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have jointly launched the first edition of Junior Skills Championship 2021. The championship was launched on Wednesday, February 3 through a webinar. Students can apply for the championship till February 19.
Students of class 6th to 12th can apply for the CBSE 1st Junior Skills Championship. "JuniorSkills, a first of its kind skill championship by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is an incredible opportunity for students from standard VI to XII to explore and exhibit their passion for a particular skill and receive the appropriate technical and vocational education training (TVET) to harness this passion," the official website reads.
Click here to apply online for CBSE Junior Skills Championship 2021
The championship is divided into three groups. One student can participate only in one skill.
Group 1 -- Class 6 to 8
Group 2- Class 9 to 10
Group 3- Class 11th to 12th
|Skill
|Group
|Class
|
Web Technologies
|2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
IT Software Solutions for Business
|2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Visual Merchandising
|2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Graphic Design
|2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Fashion Technology
|
2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Mobile Robotics
|
2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Painting & Decorating
|1,2 & 3
|
VI - XII
|
Solar Energy
|3
|
XI - XII
|
Innovative Business Ideas
|
2 & 3
|
IX - XII
|
Digital Photography
|1, 2, & 3
|
VI - XII
Registration Starts --- 15th January 2021
Screening Round --- 1st March 2021
Orientation Webinars/Training for the Next Round (Skill Wise) -- 9th March - 16th March 2021
Qualifying Round --- 18th March 2021
Orientation Webinars/Training for the Next Round (Skill Wise) --26th Mar - 2nd Apr 2021
Semi-Final Round ----4th April 2021
Orientation Webinars/Training for the Next Round (Skill Wise) ----12th Apr - 18th April 2021
Final Round ----24th April 2021
Closing Ceremony/Prize Distribution ------25th April 2021
