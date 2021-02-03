All About NEET 2021, CBSE 2021, JEE Main 2021 And CISCE 2021 Exam Dates

With CBSE 2021 board exams date announced on February 3, 2021. Take a look at the upcoming list of exams scheduled for this year. Read on to know the latest updates about exams like NEET 2021, CBSE 2021, JEE Main 2021, CISCE 2021.

NEET 2021 updates

No announcements have been made for the NEET 2021 exams as of yet. However, the NEET officials have cleared out that there is no reduction in the NEET 2021 syllabus. NEET Syllabus 2021 comprises of three subjects as usual which include Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The syllabus includes the topics covered in these three subjects in Class 11 and 12.

On January 19, 2021, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had stated, “As the curriculum (for board exams) was cut by 30 per cent due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions”. NEET aspirants will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of total 90 (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

CBSE 2021 exam date and updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 on February 2, 2021. The Class 12th exams are slated to be held from May 4 to June 11 while class 10th exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 7 this year. The results for CBSE board exams will be declared on July 15, 2021.

CBSE Board Exam has been delayed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Classes were held online the whole 2020-21 academic session amid the Coronavirus related lockdown. The CBSE board has also cut-short 30 per cent of its syllabus for this year. Candidates can check their subject wise exam dates by visiting cbse.nic.in. On the official website, the datasheet is available under the "Latest" tab on the homepage.

JEE Main 2021 exam date

JEE Main 2021 is announced to be held in four sessions this year. The exams would be conducted in February, March, April and May 2021. JEE Main 2021 admit card is expected to be released in the second week of February. JEE Main 2021 February cycle of exam will be held on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. Candidates can visit the website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their admit card once it is released. The Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced exam is also scheduled for July 3, 2021.

CISCE exam date

The CISCE officials have not declared the dates for its CISCE or ISC board exams. However, it was clarified that the exams won't be conducted in its usual schedule of February. Further announcements are awaited.

