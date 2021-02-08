CBSE Reopens Class 9, 11 Registration; Class 10, 12 LOC Correction To Start From Feb 15

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given another opportunity to the schools that have not registered their students of class 9th and 11th. A circular regarding the same has been uploaded on their new website- cbse.gov.in. According to the circular, newly affiliated schools can register their students of class 9th and 11th from February 8 to 13, 2021 (up to 5 pm). Schools should contact their respective regional CBSE office for the same.

Moreover, the old affiliated schools can register their left out students of class 9th and 11th with a late fine from February 8 to 13. Old affiliated schools can make additions to their 'List of Candidates' (LOC) for their left-out students in class 10th and 12th till February 13. Schools will get a chance to make corrections in the List of Candidates and registration data that are already filled in by them, from February 15 to 20, up to 5 pm. According to the circular, this is the last chance for all the schools and no extra chance will be provided to them further. Click here for official CBSE circular.

How to Register/ fill LOC for CBSE exams:

CBSE has introduced a portal for online submission of the list of candidates (LOC) and registration for the academic year 2020-21. Schools must visit the new website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in and follow these steps:

Visit the official website

On the homepage, under the 'Latest @ CBSE' section, click on the link that reads 'Circular reg. Registration in Classes IX-XI of Newly Affiliated Schools - 06/02/2021 | Click Here'

Click on the link and proceed

A new page will open

Click on the 'Submission of LOC/ Registration' link

Key in your User ID, Password, and Security Pin (Shown in Red Colour) and submit

Fill in the required details and submit your form

Alternatively, you can click here for CBSE portal

CBSE on February 2, released the time-table for Class 10th and 12th board exams. According to the schedule, Class 12th exams will be held from May 4 to June 11. CBSE class 10th exams will be held from May 4 to June 7. CBSE Results 2021 will be declared by July 15.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)