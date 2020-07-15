​​​​​​​CBSE Class 12 Results Re-evaluation, Verification Of Marks, Photocopy Details Out

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, the board has released a detailed notification stating modalities and schedule for Class 12 students applying for verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books and re-evaluation of marks.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the process has been made strictly online and payments will be accepted online too. Any incomplete offline application will be rejected immediately. According to the schedule, the students can apply for verification for marks from July 17 to July 21 (till 5 pm) and the fee is Rs 500 per subject. For obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book, the students can apply on August 1 and 2 for Rs 700 per answer book and for re-evaluation, the dates are August 6 and 7. They will be charged Rs 100 per question.

Here is the copy of the full notification by the CBSE:

As per CBSE, with 88.78% pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40%

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said. The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

