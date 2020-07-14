Thiruvananthapuram Students Top In CBSE Class 12 Exams Again With 97.67 Pass Percentage

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram maintained the top positon in the CBSE class 12 exams, after it registered the highest pass percentage of 97.67 on Monday. The overall pass percentage of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class XII exams stood at 88.78, with girls outshining boys. A total of 11.92 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year.

CBSE Thiruvananthapuram congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the highest pass percentage in the country.

“The region has been topping the charts from its very inception (in 2014). Hearty congratulations to all the school managements, principals, teachers and students for these meritorious achievements for grade 12 results,” Dr Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE schools, said.

CBSE schools in Thiruvananthapuram are scattered in across Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands. The exams were held for 649 schools in Thiruvananthapuram with 214 examination centres.A total of 35,439 students had registered for Class 12 exam in Kerala, out of which 35,359 candidates appeared and 34,536 cleared.

At least 17,960 girls and 17,399 boys appeared for the CBSE board exam in Kerala, out of which 17,676 girls and 16,860 boys claered the exam. In Lakshadweep, all nine students - two boys and seven girls - passed the exam.

CBSE Class 12 results

In the CBSE Class 12th exam, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared to have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students appeared for Class 12 exams scored over 90% marks. Over 13,000 schools have participated in CBSE Class 12 exams which were held on 4,984 exam centres. Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain emerged as an All-India topper as she scored a perfect 600 out of 600 marks in her Class 12 board examination results.

