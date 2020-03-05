CBSE Students File A Petition For Lenient Evaluation Of The Class 12 Physics Paper

CBSE Class 12 students have appeared for the CBSE Physics exam on March 2, this year. The CBSE class 12 students who appeared for this exam, found it to be very difficult and they also started a petition on change.org. The students started a petition soon after the exam and on March 4 the petition had already received over 97,000 signatures. In the petition, the students have requested for lenient checking of the CBSE class 12 physics paper.

CBSE Students filed a petition

The petition requested the CBSE Board to be liberal with the checking of the CBSE class 12 physics paper 2020 as it is concerned with the students' future. After the examination, many students were left disappointed with their performance in the examination. The petition follows by saying that it was not fair as the previous batched had moderation policy and the succeeding batched would have a reduction in the syllabus. The petition also added that the questions which were asked in the examination were very tricky and the paper was also very difficult. The students also expressed their disappointment by adding that the CBSE Board should have given them more time to prepare for a subject that is so tough.

According to the reports, the experts found out that the CBSE class 12 physics paper 2020 was much more difficult than the previous years. Also, the question paper pattern had changed this year and the questions that carry 20 marks each were found to be difficult by most of the students. Reports also suggested that it was the first time when the one mark each question were introduced. The students expected it to be a lot easier.

CBSE acknowledged this issue saying that the observations scheduled are being sent to all the schools.CBSE also mentioned that according to the protocol, the schools are supposed to raise their objections within 24 hours of the examination. Adding further CBSE mentioned that the observations were put further to subject experts before finalizing a marking scheme.

