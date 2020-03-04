RRB NTPC Exam 2020 - Date Announcement And How To Download Admit Card

Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC exam has invited over 1 Crore 43 lakh applications for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master. Out of these applications, only a total of 35000 candidates will be selected for this post. The candidates had applied for this exam a year back and were waiting for their admit cards. The exam was rescheduled to a later date but according to the latest notification on the official website, the admit cards will be issued to the candidates shortly.

The notification for the exam was issued on February 28 last year for the examination of various posts. The candidates were supposed to apply for these posts from March 1, 2019, to March 31 2019. The application process was completed by the Railway Recruitment Board on April 12 2019. According to the new tender which was issued on March 02, 2020, the pre-bid conference will be held on March 23, 2020, and the online submission date of the tender will be on April 16, 2020, which will also be the date of opening technical bids.

RRB NTPC Exam admit card

The admit card for the RRB NTPC Exam will be released shortly on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board. The admit cards usually release two weeks before the exam date on the official zonal website. Here are steps to download the RBB NTPC admit card

The candidates will have to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

After that, the candidate will have to check the notification regarding the RRB NTPC Exam

The candidate will then have to look for their respective state

A new page will open on that page and the candidates will have to fill in the application number and password which was provided to them.

The admit card will be displayed on their screens

The candidate can take a print out of it for future use

