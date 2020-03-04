The Debate
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Posts, Pay Scale And Qualifications Notification

Education

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 notification announces details of qualifications & pay scale of posts of Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, NDT Operator & more

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
midhani recruitment

The Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has invited applications for many posts for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020. The interested are supposed to apply for Executive and Non-executive posts through the given format on or before March 18, 2020. These posts include Junior Manager Civil, Junior Manager Administration, Assistant Manager IT Systems Admin, Junior Artisan Fitter WG-2 and NDT Operator WG-4.

MIDHANI Recruitment Expected Pay scale for the posts

  1. The pay scale for the post of Junior Manager Civil will range between ₹6.3 lakh per anum to ₹25.2 lakh per anum
  2. The pay scale for the post of Junior Manager Administration will range between ₹6.3 lakh per anum to ₹25.2 lakh per anum
  3. The pay scale for the post of Assistant Manager IT Systems Admin will range between ₹8.4 lakh per anum to ₹29.4 lakh per anum
  4. The pay scale for the post of Junior Artisan Fitter WG-2 is ₹4.1 lakh per anum
  5. The pay scale for the post of Junior Artisan Electrical WG-2 is ₹4.1 lakh per anum
  6. The pay scale for the post of NDT Operator WG-4 is ₹4.5 lakh per anum

MIDHANI Recruitment Qualifications and requirements for the posts

  • Jr. Manager Civil: The candidate should have 60% of marks in B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering exam with minimum 1-year post qualification experience in construction.
  • Jr Manager Administration: The candidate should have at least 55% marks and also a 2 years Masters Degree in Business Management or equivalent with minimum 1-year post-qualification experience in administrative activities or office management. 
  • Asst. Manager IT Systems Admin: The candidate should have 60% marks in B.E / B.Tech in CSE/IT/ECE or 60% marks in MCA. Also, MCP/MCSE/VCP certification is desirable. Minimum of 2 years post-qualification experience in ESX, VMWare and Windows server operating system. Exposure to Linux/Solaris operating system is desirable.
  • Junior Artisan Fitter WG-2: The candidate should have a degree SSC + ITI (Fitter) with NAC with a minimum of 4 years of post-qualification experience in equipment maintenance. Experience in steel industry maintenance is preferred.
  • Junior Artisan Electrical WG-2: The candidate should have a degree of SSC + ITI (Electrical) with NAC with a minimum of 4 years of post-qualification experience in equipment maintenance. Experience in steel industry maintenance will be preferable.
  • NDT Operator WG-4: The candidate should have a Diploma (Metallurgy/ Mechanical) with valid NDT Level-II Certificate in Radiography Testing. Should have a minimum of 2 years of post-NDT-qualification experience in radiography testing of castings, weld-pads and/or other components. Should have experience in handling X-Ray/Gamma Ray equipment. 

First Published:
COMMENT
