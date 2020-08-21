Tejashwi Yadav Wants JEE & NEET Exams Postponed; Says Govt Apathy Will Create Problems

On Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav urged the Central Government, NTA, UGC and IIT to have a humane view of the plight of the students and youth of this country. The Rajya Sabha member said that there is widespread desperation amongst the youth, opining that it may lead to a “large number of suicides” around the country.

Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said that the hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking COVID cases will prove to be costly, adding that the government apathy will compound problems.

Central Govt, NTA, UGC & IIT Delhi must have a considerate & humane view of the plight of the students & youth of this country!

This hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking Covid cases will prove to be costly! In Bihar floods+Govt apathy will compound problems!

Subramanian Swamy Writes To PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Moreover, the Supreme Court judgement doesn’t bind the government at all, on whether to now or two weeks later or two months later, the examinations. It is a policy decision of the Government,” wrote Swamy.

SC dismissed plea

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in September. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career, ruling that the examinations will not be postponed.

The plea sought the postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that all of the safety precautions will be taken while holding the examination as petitioner called to postpone it till the situation of the pandemic gets better.

