Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, CFA Exam Postponed Till At Least December: CEO Announces

As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread, the government is taking all possibles actions to contain it. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, various exams have been postponed. One of them is CFA exam which got postponed until at least December 2020. CFA Institute stands for Chartered Financial Analyst, and the institute is based in the U.S. but conducts the exam in select Indian cities. The news of the postponement of exams came on March 19. Know about more details from this link here.

What is CFA exam?

More than 245,000 candidates were reported to have registered for appearing in the exams for the June session this year. For becoming a CFA charter holder one needs to pass the 3 levels of these graduate-level exams. The exams are conducted twice a year in June and December sessions.

Image courtesy: CFA Institute

CFA exam postponed: CFA exam date

The board recently announced that the June exam will be cancelled and it won’t be conducted any time soon till December. The CFA exam was to be conducted in 11 cities for the June session whereas the December exam was only scheduled to be conducted in 6 cities across India. The institute provides a “CFA charter” certificate to any investment or financial professional who clears the exam.

What about CFA candidates registered for June?

Those candidates who have registered for the June CFA exam will be transferred to the next two test periods. According to the institute, December seems to be the earliest opportunity when they can conduct the CFA exams again.

The CFA exam is conducted as a part of the three-level program to provide credentials to the candidates from CFA, which is considered to be the most challenging test of finance. The credentials help the candidates all over the globe to improve their job prospects in their respective countries. The CFA institutes usually conduct the three levels of exam in June while only the first level of the exam is conducted in December.

Image courtesy: CFA institute

