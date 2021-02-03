CGPSC Admit Card 2021: State Service Prelims Exam Admit Card Is Released

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the state service exam for 2021 on February 2, 2021. CGPSC notification 2021 states that the exam is scheduled on February 15, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at http://psc.cg.gov.in/. Read on to know more details about CGPSC admit card 2021.

ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Exam To Commence From February 6; Check The Exam Guidelines

Steps to download CGPSC admit card 2021

Visit the official website of CGPSC to download the Chhatisgarh state service prelims admit card 2021- The website link is http://psc.cg.gov.in/

Click on the link stating "Admit card of State Service (Prelims) Exam 2021" on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new page for downloading your CGPSC state service admit card.

CGPSC admit card download would start after the candidate submits their credentials including registration number or name and other details asked at the portal.

Direct link for CGPSC admit card download - Click here

ALSO READ| CBSE Datesheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Released Today

CGPSC 2021 exam Pattern

Paper 1 consists of General Studies, which has 100 questions to be solved within 2 hours

Paper 2 consists of Aptitude Test which also has 100 questions to be solved within 2 hours

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need a minimum of 33 per cent to clear the exam. On the other hand, the handicapped students and the other reserved category students need a minimum of 23 per cent to pass in the state service commission prelims exam. Candidates clearing the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam would have to appear for the mains exam, which will be conducted in June 2021. CGSPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

CGPSC 2021 exam will recruit candidates to fill the 143 vacancies in the CG state government. The vacancies are for Group A and B posts under State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register and Asst Inspector, Asst Jail Officer, & other departments. CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 application process took place from December 14, 2020, to January 12, 2021.

ALSO READ| Bihar Board Exams 2021: 163 Students Expelled On Day 1 Of Intermediate Exams

ALSO READ| UGC-NET December 2020 Cycle Exam To Be Held In May 2021, Check Schedule Here