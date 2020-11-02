CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card For Preliminary Examination Released, Here Is How To Download

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC, has released the CGPSC Civil Judge admit card. It is the Civil Judge prelims admit card that was released yesterday on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. All the candidates who had applied for the CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 recruitment can now go to the official website mentioned and do their CGPSC Civil Judge admit card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the Civil Judge prelims admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

CGPSC Civil Judge admit card

According to CGPSC Civil Judge notification, CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2020. The exam will be held across various centres in the state. The recruitment of CGPSC Civil Judge consists of three stages in total, which are preliminary examination, main examination and viva voce. The CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims exam is the first stage of the recruitment where the preliminary examination will be conducted to restrict the number of participants in the main exam. Those candidates who qualify in the CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims exam 2020 will be called in for the main exam. The shortlisted candidates from the main exam will then be called for viva-voce.

According to the CGPSC Civil Judge notification, the preliminary examination will be consisting of 100 questions for 100 marks. Each question will be carrying one mark and the questions will be objective with one correct answer for each. The language of the question paper will be Hindi and English. A lot of people have been wondering about the CGPSC admit card 2020 for the Civil Judge recruitment and have been curious about how to do the CGPSC admit card 2020 download. Here is a step by step guide on how to do the CGPSC Civil Judge admit card download.

How to do Civil Judge Prelims admit card download

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link which reads as, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE EXAM-2020 (01-11-2020)”

You will be redirected to a new page. On the webpage, click on the link which reads as, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE-2020”

You will be again redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials required and click on the submit/login button

Your CGPSC Civil Judge admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

For all the latest updates and news related to the CGPSC Civil Judge 2020, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

