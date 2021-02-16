CGPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released For State Service Prelims Exam, Direct Link Here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC prelims answer key for the State Service Prelims Exam. The CGPSC prelims answer key is released on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about CGPSC prelims answer key. All those candidates who had appeared in the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam can download the answer key now from psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Prelims answer key

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC had conducted the state civil service prelims exam on February 14, 2021. The commission uploaded the answer key for both papers including General Studies. Candidates should take note that they can raise their objections or queries in the model answer key can do so from today, i.e. from February 16, 2021. The objections can be raised only in online mode and the last date to raise objections is February 22, 2021. The proof and materials to the commission need to be submitted by March 1, 2021.

For the direct link to download the answer key, click HERE

The options that are available under which a student can raise their objections are the wrong questions, question out of syllabus, answer given is wrong, more than one answer is right, all the answers are wrong, question translation in Hindi and English doesn’t match. One can also add more than one objection and also remove their objection before submitting it to the commission. The fee for raising objection per question is ₹50 + ₹10 portal fee + GST needs to be paid while raising the objection. Here is a look at how to download the CGPSC prelims answer key.

How to download the CGPSC prelims answer key?

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads as, “MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020 (15-02-2021)||ONLINE OBJECTION(16-02-2021)” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Look for the link that reads as, “Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2020-(15-02-2021)” and click on it.

The CGPSC prelims answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CGPSC prelims result, CGPSC admit card and other important details.

Image Credits: Shutterstock