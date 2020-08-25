CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020: Odisha Plus Two Arts Result To Be Out By September 5

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 in September. The CHSE Odisha 12th arts result in 2020 date was earlier expected to be around the ending of this month, i.e. August 2020. In his recent interaction with a leading daily, Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan opened up about the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 date and said that the Odisha plus two result 2020 will be likely announced in September. Here is everything you need to know about the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 date.

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 date

Talking about CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 date to a leading daily, Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan said that the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 was delayed because the two officials working in the council office tested positive for COVID-19. The board office was closed for over a week and will be reopening in September, he added. Samir Ranjan also mentioned that after the office reopens, the pending work on result declaration will be completed. Samir Ranjan shared that the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 will be declared by September 5, 2020.

Odisha plus two result 2020

According to the report, around 2.18 lakh students have appeared in the Arts stream exam of class 12 in Odisha. The exam was held in March this year. Exams of few papers had to be postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. The exams were later cancelled. The students who could not give the exam of papers like anthropology, sociology, geography and other Arts paper will be evaluated on the basis of a special assessment scheme. According to the scheme, average marks will be awarded to the students if he/she has appeared in more than three papers.

Odisha 12th result 2020

Candidates will also be given an option to improve their scores in the cancelled exams. These optional exams will be held when the conditions become conducive for the examinations. Marks obtained in these optional exams by a candidate will be treated as final for those who choose to take this optional examination. The CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 will be available for students on chseodisha.nic.in once announced. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha to know about all the latest updates and news related to CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2020 date.