SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka: KSEEB Class 10 Result To Be Out Today By 3 Pm

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB to declare the results of SSLC result 2020 on August 10, 2020, that is today by 3 pm. The SSLC result 2020 Karnataka once out, will be live on the official website of KSEEB. Students registered and appeared for the batch of 2019-2020 can now check how they have performed in the SSLC exam 2020 once the results are out by 3 pm.

Students are urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of KSEEB board result for spelling errors in name or any other issues in SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

Also Read | SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Class 10 Result To Be Out This Week At 'karresults.nic.in'

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka Class 10th result to be out by 3 pm today

Karnataka state education minister S Suresh Kumar announced on August 7 that the KSEEB board result for 10th class will be declared on Monday, August 10 by 3 pm. The results will be out on the official link that is http://karresults.nic.in/ later in the day. In 2019, the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka was declared on 30 April, which is in under a month’s time from when the examinations were conducted. The passing percentage of the students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC was 73.7%. The passing percentage of girls (79.59%) was higher than boys. The boys had a passing percentage of 68.46% in 2019.

Also Read | Karnataka Class 10th SSLC Result 2020 To Be Out In Few Days; See Latest KSEEB Updates

How to check Karnataka SSLC result when it is out today?

Copy the link kseeb.kar.nic.in or http://karresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar on the Karnataka SSLC result date. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Karnataka SSLC result homepage. You will see ‘SSLC Results’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing SSLC exam result. Click enter and it will lead to the Karnataka SSLC result. Check for the name and marks on the Karnataka SSLC result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

More details about class 10th results to know

Originally the examinations were going to be held between conducted between March 27 to April 9, 2020. However, the COVID-19 situation had caused a major delay in the examination process. Normally, the Karnataka 10th result as well is declared by the month of May or late April.

Also Read | SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka: KSEEB Class 10th Result To Be Out On August 10

Karnataka was one of the few states which were able to conduct the exams despite the early threats of COVID-19. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. The authorities faced major flak for conducting the examinations during high health risk due to the virus. However, the authorities did conduct the exams successfully.

Over 8.4 lakh students are awaiting the results that will be announced later in the day today. These students, while appearing for the exams followed strict social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols. A limited number of students were allowed to sit for the exams in one classroom, as per reports. All students were requested to wear masks and gloves and not to congregate in one area while appearing for the examination.

Also Read | SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka KSEEB 10th Result 2020 Expected To Be Out Soon