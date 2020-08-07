SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka: KSEEB Class 10th Result To Be Out On August 10

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB to declare the results of SSLC result 2020 on August 10, 2020, that is on Monday, next week. The SSLC result 2020 Karnataka once out, will be live on the official website of KSEEB. Students registered and appeared for the batch of 2019-2020 can now check how they have performed in the SSLC exam 2020 once the results are out on Monday. Students are urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of KSEEB board result for any discrepancies in SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka to be out on Monday

Karnataka state education minister S Suresh Kumar's announced on August 7 that the KSEEB board result for 10th class will be declared on Monday. The results will be out on the official link that is http://karresults.nic.in/. In 2019, the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka was declared on 30 April, which is in under a month’s time from when the examinations were conducted. The passing percentage of the students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC was 73.7%. The passing percentage of girls (79.59%) was higher than boys. The boys had a passing percentage of 68.46% in 2019.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result that is the 10th result when it is out?

Copy the link kseeb.kar.nic.in or http://karresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar on Karnataka SSLC result date. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Karnataka SSLC result homepage. You will see ‘SSLC Results’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing SSLC exam result. Click enter and it will lead to the Karnataka SSLC result. Check for the name and marks on the Karnataka SSLC result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

Normally, Karnataka 10th result is declared by the month of May or late April. However, this year, the coronavirus situation caused a major delay in the declaration of results. Karnataka was one of the few states which were able to conduct the exams despite the early threats of COVID-19. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. The authorities faced major flak for conducting the examinations during high health risk due to the virus. However, the authorities did conduct the exams successfully. The students followed strict social distancing norms followed by sanitisation protocols. All students were requested to wear marks and gloves and not to congregate in one area while appearing for the examination.

